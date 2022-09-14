JAM vs SK Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs CPL 2022, September 14, 7:30 PM IST Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

JAM vs SK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s JAM vs SK Caribbean Premier League 2022 match 17 between Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots: The cricket carnival in the Caribbean islands is now in full flow as St Kitts & Nevis Patriots take on Jamaica Tallawahs in match number seventeen of the Caribbean Premier League 2022. The fixture is slated for September 14, at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain.

With six points, Jamaica Tallawahs are placed second on the points standings. Tallawahs have looked impressive in all three departments. They will now be looking to put in good performances on a consistent basis, to stay on top of the pile. Their two defeats were the result of poor batting displays. Skipper Rovman Powell has is yet to fire, and he would want to finish games for his side on a more regular basis. Their bowling has been excellent as Imad Wasim and Migael Pretorius have picked up consistent wickets in the tournament.

Meanwhile, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots are ranked fourth in the standings with just four points in their kitty. Batting has been susceptible, with only Sherfane Rutherford demonstrating any consistency. The top three of Dewald Brevis, DM Bravo, and Lewis have not scored significant runs for the side. The trio will be hoping to change the trend against the Tallawahs.

Expect an enthralling encounter when the two sides clash tonight.

Ahead of the match between Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots; here is everything you need to know:

JAM vs SK Telecast

The Caribbean Premier League 2022 match between Jamaica Tallawahs and St Kitts & Nevis Patriots will not be telecast in India.

JAM vs SK Live Streaming

The Caribbean Premier League 2022 match between Jamaica Tallawahs and St Kitts & Nevis Patriots will be streamed live on FanCode.

JAM vs SK Match Details

The JAM vs SK match will be played at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain on Wednesday, September 14, at 7:30 pm IST.

JAM vs SK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Imad Wasim

Vice-Captain: Brandon King

Suggested Playing XI for JAM vs SK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Amir Jangoo, Andre Fletcher

Batters: DM Bravo, Brandon King, Fabian Allen

All-rounders: Imad Wasim, Dwayne Pretorius, Rashid Khan

Bowlers: Sheldon Cottrell, Mohammed Amir, Joshua James

Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Possible XIs

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Predicted Line-up: Andre Fletcher (wk), Evin Lewis (c), Dewald Brevis, DM Bravo, Sherfane Rutherford, Dwayne Pretorius, Rashid Khan, Duan Jansen, Sheldon Cottrell, Dananjaya De Silva, Jaden Carmichael

Jamaica Tallawahs Predicted Line-up: Brandon King, Kemar Lewis, Amir Jangoo (wk), Rovman Powell (c), R Reifer, Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim, Chris Green, Migael Pretorius, Joshua James, Mohammed Amir

