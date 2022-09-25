JAM vs SLK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Caribbean Premier League 2022 match between Jamaica Tallawahs and Saint Lucia Kings: Saint Lucia Kings will be locking horns with Jamaica Tallawahs in the 29th Caribbean Premier League 2022 match. In their last game against each other, the Kings defeated Tallawahs by two wickets. The team successfully chased the score of 164 runs as Johnson Charles played a whirlwind knock of 62 runs off 39 balls.

Both Saint Lucia Kings and Jamaica Tallawahs are one victory away from confirming their place in the next round. Saint Lucia Kings got off to a poor start in the league. However, the team redeemed itself in the second half. They will be buzzing with confidence on Sunday as they have won three of their last four games. With four wins and five losses, Lucia Kings are second in the standings.

The Jamaica Tallawahs have also won four of their nine league games. However, a low net run rate has pushed the team to the third slot. Tallawahs will be entering the game as underdogs as they lost to Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors in their last two matches by four wickets and 12 runs.

Ahead of the match between Jamaica Tallawahs and Saint Lucia Kings, here is everything you need to know:

JAM vs SLK Telecast

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Saint Lucia Kings game will not be telecast in India.

JAM vs SLK Live Streaming

Caribbean Premier League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode App and website.

JAM vs SLK Match Details

The JAM vs SLK match will be played at the Providence Stadium at 7:30 PM IST on September 25, Sunday.

JAM vs SLK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Brandon King

Vice-Captain - David Wiese

Suggested Playing XI for JAM vs SLK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Johnson Charles, Amir Jangoo

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Brandon King, Rovman Powell

All-rounders: Roston Chase, Imad Wasim, David Wiese

Bowlers: Alzarri Joseph, Mohammad Amir, Migael Pretorius

JAM vs SLK Probable XIs

Jamaica Tallawahs: Rovman Powell (c), Raymon Reifer, Imad Wasim, Fabian Allen, Brandon King, Kennar Lewis, Amir Jangoo (wk), Mohammad Amir, Chris Green, Migael Pretorius, Nicholson Gordon

Saint Lucia Kings: Niroshan Dickwella(wk), Faf du Plessis(c), Johnson Charles, Adam Hose, Roshon Primus, Alzarri Joseph, Matthew Forde, Kesrick Williams, Larry Edwards, Roston Chase, David Wiese

