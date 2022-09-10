JAM vs TKR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Caribbean Premier League 2022 match between Jamaica Tallawahs and Trinbago Knight Riders:

Trinbago Knight Riders will be squaring off against Jamaica Tallawahs in the 12th Caribbean Premier League 2022 match. The Knight Riders will fancy a win in the Saturday match to improve their position in the points table from fourth place.

They got off to a flying start in the league following a three-wicket win over Saint Lucia Kings. Their second match against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots was washed out due to rain while the team suffered an 80-run loss in the last game against Barbados Royals. It was a forgettable batting performance by the Trinbago Knight Riders as they scored only 51 runs while losing seven wickets in eight overs.

The Jamaica Tallawahs are in a good rhythm in the T20 Championship. The team got off to a dream start by winning the first two games against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Guyana Amazon Warriors by 47 runs and four wickets. Their winning streak ended in their last match with a defeat against Saint Lucia Kings by two wickets. With four points, Jamaica Tallawahs are second in the points table.

Ahead of the match between Jamaica Tallawahs and Trinbago Knight Riders, here is everything you need to know:

JAM vs TKR Telecast

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders game will not be telecast in India.

JAM vs TKR Live Streaming

Caribbean Premier League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

JAM vs TKR Match Details

JAM vs TKR match will be played at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium at 7:30 PM IST on September 10, Saturday.

JAM vs TKR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Ravi Rampaul

Vice-Captain - Brandon King

Suggested Playing XI for JAM vs TKR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kennar Lewis, Tim Seifert

Batters: Brandon King, Raymon Reifer, Tion Webster, Rovman Powell

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Ravi Rampaul, Khary Pierre

JAM vs TKR Probable XIs:

Jamaica Tallawahs: IM Wasim, M Pretorius, Raymon Reifer, Rovman Powell(C), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Fabian Allen, Joshua James, Kennar Lewis, Mohammad Amir, Chris Green

Trinbago Knight Riders: Andre Russell, Tion Webster, Tim Seifert(wk), Nicholas Pooran, Sunil Narine, Terrance Hinds, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Ravi Rampaul, Kieron Pollard(c), Seekkuge Prasanna

