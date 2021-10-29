>JAM-W vs AP-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Senior One Day Trophy match between Jammu and Kashmir Women and Arunachal Pradesh Women: In the second match of the renowned 50-over competition, Jammu and Kashmir Women will go one-on-one against Arunachal Pradesh Women. The fixture will be played on October 29, Friday at the Jadavpur University Campus in Kolkata at 9:00 am IST.

Arunachal Pradesh Women will be at an advantage during their match against Jammu and Kashmir Women. AP women are already well versed with the playing conditions and the nature of the pitch as they will be playing their second game on Friday. The team played their first game of the tournament against Bihar Women.

Jammu and Kashmir Women, on the other hand, are coming into the tournament after a good outing in the previous edition of the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy. They won four out of their six games last time to finish at third place in their group.

>Ahead of the match between Jammu and Kashmir Women and Arunachal Pradesh Women; here is everything you need to know:

>JAM-W vs AP-W Telecast

Jammu and Kashmir Women vs Arunachal Pradesh Women game will not be telecasted in India

>JAM-W vs AP-W Live Streaming

The match between Jammu and Kashmir Women and Arunachal Pradesh Women will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>JAM-W vs AP-W Match Details

Jammu and Kashmir Women will play against Arunachal Pradesh Women at the Jadavpur University Campus in Kolkata at 09:00 IST on October 29, Friday.

>JAM-W vs AP-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Lalita Shankar Lal

Vice-Captain- Yarkar Dolu Nabam

>Suggested Playing XI for JAM-W vs AP-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Lalita Shankar Lal

Batters: Rudrakshi Bhupinder Chib, Bushra Ashraf, Bengia Ritu

All-rounders: Rubia Syed, Nabam Yapu, Megha Sharma

Bowlers: Bismah Hassan, Iqra Rasool, Sarpik Lligu, Yarkar Dolu Nabam

>JAM-W vs AP-W Probable XIs:

Jammu and Kashmir Women: Lalita Shankar Lal, Bushra Ashraf, Rudrakshi Bhupinder Chib, Sheerazah Banoo, Rubia Syed, Abraq Zahoor, Sarla Devi, Bismah Hassan, Rasoor Choudhary, Iqra Rasool, Shalu R Bala

Arunachal Pradesh Women: Jumngam Basar, Bengia Ritu, Kayang Perme, Mai Mekh, Gollo Taro Yassung, Nabam Yapu, Megha Sharma, Dayum Popi, Sarpik Lligu, Tar Yani, Yarkar Dolu Nabam

