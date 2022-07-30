James Anderson Turns 40: Best Bowling Spells of the Legendary England Pacer Against India

HAPPY BIRTHDAY JAMES ANDERSON: English pacer James Anderson’s presence in the bowling attack is just enough to terrorise the opposition batting unit and it will not be an exaggeration to say that the 39-year-old fast bowler simply enjoys playing against India. Anderson has more wickets against India than any other team in the longest format of the game. Moreover, he recently completed 100 Test wickets against India on English soil.

As Anderson celebrates his 40th birthday today, it is time to look at some of his amazing bowling spells against India.

5/20, 2018

Anderson produced his best bowling display against India in 2018 during the second Test match. He scalped five wickets in first innings conceding just 20 runs as India were bundled out for a paltry total of 107. Eventually, England had won the match by an emphatic margin of an innings and 159 runs. 4/23, 2018

In that same Test match, Anderson had once again ran through the Indian batting order. In the second innings, Anderson claimed four more wickets conceding 23 runs. Overall, Anderson had bagged nine wickets in the match as the English side completed a convincing triumph. 5/42, 2007

Anderson had produced another sensational bowling show during the first Test against India back in 2007. In the first innings, he had picked up five wickets as India could somehow manage to score 201 runs at Lord’s. He continued his terrific form in the second innings also after bagging two more wickets. Though, his tremendous performance eventually went in vain as the match resulted in a draw. 5/53, 2014

Anderson had pulled off a stellar show against India in the third Test of the series in 2014. He had secured a sensational five-wicket haul as India managed to register 330 runs in first innings. Later, in the second innings he earned two more wickets as the hosts completed a comfortable 266-run victory in the game. 4/18, 2015

In the 50-overs format, Anderson’s best bowling spell against India had taken place back in 2015. Anderson had exhibited a fine bowling in the third ODI to scalp four wickets conceding only 18 runs. Indian batters seemed totally clueless while facing Anderson as they could only manage to put up a mere total of 153 in 39.3 overs. England had ultimately won the encounter by nine wickets.

