After James Faulkner pulled out from Pakistan Super League (PSL 2022) citing alleged non-payment of dues, he is being verbally attacked by the likes of Shoaib Akhtar and Shahid Afridi for his behavior. The former fast bowler said the financial issues could have been resolved with the authorities, and the all-rounder could have handled the issue in a restraint manner. He added that what Faulkner did, tarnished Pakistan’s international reputation.

>Also Read | ‘Gross Misconduct’: James Faulkner Accused of Damaging Hotel Property, Banned from PSL for Life

Advertisement

“We are trying to build a franchise model in Pakistan. PSL is getting bigger and better by the day and we are contributing as much as we can. But such incidents, like Faulkner, who is a part of our community, he has no right to defame Pakistan. The way he overreacted and insulted PSL. You can have complaints and one should have clarity over financial matters, but you should approach it calmly," said Akhtar.

“Faulkner however defamed PCB, misbehaved with the immigration camera. Pakistan’s image matter to me a lot. Faulkner was accepted by Quetta Gladiators despite him being removed from the Hobbart side. Tarnishing the image of Pakistan is not acceptable at all. You should have discussed with the organisers. But to throw your stuff and break the chandelier that is not good for his image. My heart goes out for him as a cricketer. I strictly condemn his action."

>Also Read | ‘They’ve Continued to Lie to Me’: James Faulkner Pulls Out Of PSL 2022 Citing Contractual Issue, PCB Reacts

Advertisement

Faulkner who has played six games for Quetta Gladiators has pulled out of the tournament, citing that PCB ‘continued to lie’ to him as they didn’t honor his contract. He has apologised to Pakistan fans for withdrawing from the tournament.

Meanwhile, Shahid Afridi has also come out and attacked Faulkner over the issue; he said the allegations are baseless. Reacting to Faulkner’s words and action, Afridi took to Twitter and said: “Disappointed with @JamesFaulkner44 comments who reciprocated Pakistan’s hospitality &arrangements by leveling baseless allegations. We all have been treated with respect &never ever our payments have been delayed. No one should be allowed to taint Pakistan, Pakistan cricket & the #HBLPSL brand."

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here