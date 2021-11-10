James Pattinson Receives One-Match Suspension For Throwing Ball at Daniel Hughes During Sheffield Shield Match

Pacer James Pattinson has received a one-match ban for breaching Cricket Australia’s code of conduct during the Victoria vs New South Wales match at Melbourne Cricket Ground. During the Sheffield Shield match between the two teams, Pattinson fielded the ball on follow through and threw it towards the batter - Daniel Hughes.

The New South Wales skipper didn’t leave the crease to take a run and Pattinson’s throw hit his calf. The pacer and immediately apologised for his actions but Hughes was not happy with that and throw his helmet in pain and frustration.

Pattinson was charged under Article 2.7 of CA’s code of conduct, “for throwing a ball at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during a match."

He was fined 100 per cent match fees for the game and a one-match suspension after being found guilty for level two breach.

The suspension will make the senior pacer unavailable for the crucial clash one-day Marsh Cup match against NSW at the MCG on Friday.

The Cricket Australia also posted the video of the incident on their Twitter account where Pattinson was bashed by the fans.

Pattinson, who has announced retirement from international cricket, was charged with code of conduct breaches for the fourth time in the last four seasons.

Earlier, in 2019, he was found guilty for personal abuse of a player after a verbal outburst at then Queensland bowler Cameron Gannon. and got suspended

Meanwhile, Pattinson has the right to appeal the decision.

“He’s a fiery boy, old Patto," Victorian captain Peter Handscomb said after the game.

“We had a little quiet chat, the umpires and myself, just to see what they were thinking, but we’ll move on."

