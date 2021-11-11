James Pattinson Shares Clips of Two Old Incidents After Being Handed One-match Suspension

James Pattinson is clearly not impressed with the 100 per cent match fee fine and one-match suspension he has copped following his involvement in an incident during a Sheffield Shield match recently. The former Australia pacer struck New South Wales batter Daniel Hughes with a throw that saw the opener being hit on his leg who dropped his bat as he limped away.

The throw came after Hughes defended one from Pattinson with the bowler apologising. The duo later exchanged words as they walked back during the tea-break.

Without supplementing any texts with the two clips he shared via Instagram stories, the pacer made it clear he doesn’t agree with the punishment given.

The first clip is from a Queensland-Tasmania contest in October wherein spinner Matthew Kuhnemann threw the ball off his own bowling and hitting batter Charlie Wakim.

The second is from a match between Queensland and South Australia with Marnus Labuschagne, the bowler, throwing the ball ball at the batter Jake Carder who copped as blow to his body.

Pattinson was found guilty for a Level 2 offence by the Cricket Australia. “Pattinson was charged and found guilty under Article 2.7 of the Code for throwing a ball at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during a match," CA said in a statement.

The 31-year-old, who announced retirement from international cricket last month, can appeal against the sanction though.

The right-arm pacer’s career was significantly hampered by injuries and he was hoping to stake a claim for Australia’s Ashes squad but eventually realised it wasn’t going to happen.

“Leading into pre-season I really wanted to give the Ashes a crack but in the end I haven’t had the preparation I would have liked heading into the coming season," Pattinson said in a statement.

“If I was to be part of the Ashes I would need to do myself and my teammates justice. I didn’t want to be in a position of battling with my body when you need to be 100 per cent fit and ready to go at any time. That would not be fair to myself or the team.

“It was then I felt that instead of trying to play at the very highest level, knowing I have only got three or four years of cricket left, I would focus more on Victoria, helping the young guys develop, perhaps some cricket in England and spending more time with my family," he added.

