>JAR vs MIH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bengal Inter District T20 2021 match between Jalpaiguri Rhinocers and Midnapore Heros: The 24th match of the Bengal Inter District T20 will see Jalpaiguri Rhinocers play against Midnapore Heros on Saturday, December 4 at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground. The game is scheduled to start at 12:45 pm IST.

Both Group D teams will be playing their first match of the tournament and thus might be unaware of the behaviour of the pitch. The two teams have very little of experience in this format and the competition will be an amazing opportunity for the players to showcase their talent. The Rhinocers and the Heros have good talent in their squads and the two sides will be hoping to start their campaign with a win.

Ahead of the match between Jalpaiguri Rhinocers and Midnapore Heros; here is everything you need to know:

>JAR vs MIH Telecast

There will be no telecast of the JAR vs MIH match in India.

>JAR vs MIH Live Streaming

The Jalpaiguri Rhinocers vs Midnapore Heros game will be streamed live on FanCode app and website.

>JAR vs MIH Match Details

The Jalpaiguri Rhinocers vs Midnapore Heros contest will be played at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani, West Bengal at 12:45 pm IST on Saturday, December 4.

>JAR vs MIH Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Biswajit Dey

>Vice-captain: Rahul Sen

>Suggested Playing XI for JAR vs MIH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeeper: Rahul Sen

>Batters: Arnab Chaudhuri, Ibrahim Ali Shaikh, Rahul Kundu

>Allrounders: Karan Lal, Kranti Kumar Verma, Shirsendu Sarkar, Biswajit Dey

>Bowlers: Amit Kuila, Animesh Adhikari, Mukul Roy

>JAR vs MIH Probable XIs

>Jalpaiguri Rhinocers: Sourav Routh, Arnab Chaudhuri, Akash Ghosh, Surajit Roy, Shirsendu Sarkar, Biswajit Dey, Ranjan Roy, Animesh Adhikari, Mukul Roy, Dhiraj Kumar Pandey, Abhijit Biswas

>Midnapore Heros: Rahul Sen, Rahul Kundu, Ibrahim Ali Shaikh, Avinash Kumar, Karan Lal, Sagen Murmu, Kranti Kumar Verma, Amit Kuila, Sambit Nag, Ajit Kumar, Iftikhar Ali Khan

