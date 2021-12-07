>JAR vs SPT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bengal Inter District T20 2021 match between Jalpaiguri Rhinocers and South 24-PGS Tigers: Jalpaiguri Rhinocers will be locking horns with South 24-PGS Tigers in the 30th match of the Bengal Inter District T20 2021. The match will be conducted at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani, West Bengal at 12:45 PM IST on December 7, Tuesday.

The Tuesday contest is likely to be an exciting one as both teams have experience of playing in the tournament. Jalpaiguri Rhinocers and South 24-PGS Tigers got off to similar starts in the T20 Championship. Rhinoceros were scheduled to play against Midnapore Heros while South 24-PGS were up against Burdwan Blues in their respective first games.

Both the matches didn’t fetch any result as the two games were cancelled due to rain without any single ball being bowled.

Meanwhile, both teams will be hoping to secure their first win on Tuesday. Chandan Singh and Chhattu Gayen are players to watch out for from PGS Tigers while Arnab Chaudhuri and Akash Ghosh are expected to shine from Jalpaiguri Rhinocers camp.

>Ahead of the match between Jalpaiguri Rhinocers and South 24-PGS Tigers; here is everything you need to know:

>JAR vs SPT Telecast

There will be no live telecast of the JAR vs SPT match in India.

>JAR vs SPT Live Streaming

The Jalpaiguri Rhinocers vs South 24-PGS Tigers game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>JAR vs SPT Match Details

The Jalpaiguri Rhinocers vs South 24-PGS Tigers contest will be played at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani, West Bengal at 12:45 PM IST on December 7, Tuesday.

>JAR vs SPT Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Chhattu Gayen

>Vice-captain: Mukul Roy

>Suggested Playing XI for JAR vs SPT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Sharnik Banerjee

>Batters: Ayush Pandey, Dip Chatterjee, Arnab Chaudhuri, Akash Ghosh

>Allrounders: Chandan Singh, Chhattu Gayen, Shirsendu Sarkar

>Bowlers: Jitender Shaw, Mukul Roy, Dhiraj Kumar Pandey

>JAR vs SPT Probable XIs

>Jalpaiguri Rhinocers: Sourav Routh, Arnab Chaudhuri, Akash Ghosh, Surajit Roy, Animesh Adhikari, Mukul Roy, Dhiraj Kumar Pandey, Abhijit Biswas, Shirsendu Sarkar, Biswajit Dey, Ranjan Roy

>South 24-PGS Tigers: Sharnik Banerjee, Ayush Pandey, Dip Chatterjee, Diptolok Chatterjee, Jitender Shaw, Kuntal Mukherjee, Mohd Naushad Sagheer, Shuvam Dey, Chandan Singh, Sourav Mondal, Chhattu Gayen

