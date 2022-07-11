‘Jason Roy, Jos Buttler Can Breathe Easy’: Michael Vaughan on India Resting Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Zaheer Khan and Michael Vaughan have questioned Indian team management’s decision to drop pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar from the third T20I against England. Bhuvneshwar had picked up three wickets conceding just 15 runs in the second match to help his side in clinching a 49-run victory. In the first match, the 32-year-old pacer had bagged one wicket as Rohit Sharma’s men grabbed an emphatic 50-run win.

Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan feels that Bhuvneshwar should have been in the side after his brilliant bowling in the first two matches. Zaheer said the pacer has not been playing for Team India consistently and that is why he needs to get more game time.

Also Read | Why Are They are Called Experts?’ – Rohit Sharma Hits Back at Virat Kohli Critics

Advertisement

“You have to use the strengths that put you here in the first place. Everyone took notice of him (Umran Malik) because he was running hard and bowling quickly. Look at these three stumps, run in as hard as possible, bowl in as hard as possible. I still felt Bhuvneshwar Kumar could have continued because he was in good nick. He is not been playing consistently so game time for him could have been big," Zaheer told Cricbuzz.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan also voiced a similar opinion. Vaughan was “surprised" to see so many changes in the Indian team. He felt that England opening batters were relieved to see Bhuvneshwar Kumar not featuring in the Indian bowling line-up.

“Jason Roy and Jos Buttler can breathe easy when they come out to bat today as they don’t have to face Bhuvneshwar Kumar. I am surprised they have gone with so many changes. From a player’s perspective, you wanna play, you want to be in form. Bhuvi is in form, Hardik is in form," Vaughan said.

Bhuvneshwar, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal were not present in the squad for the final match of the series. Young bowlers like Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi and Umran Malik got a chance to showcase their talent.

Advertisement

Though the decision just backfired as the Indian bowling unit looked awful in front of England batters. Dawid Malan played a quickfire 77 off just 39 balls as England registered a mammoth total of 215/7 in 20 overs. Bishnoi and Harshal Patel picked up two wickets each.

Advertisement

Suryakumar Yadav scored a memorable ton but his knock proved to be futile as India could only reach a total of 198/9 in 20 overs.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here