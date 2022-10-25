Jason Roy Returns to England ODI Squad for Australia Series; Vince, Billings Also Recalled

England has named their 15-man ODI squad for the three-match series in Australia which happens right after the 2022 T20 World Cup. The series is expected to start England’s build-up to the 2023 edition in India later next year.

That’s why the selectors have picked up the likes of James Vince and Jason Roy and Sam Billings. Two of the three haven’t played an ODI match since July 2021.

From the current ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad, 11 players will remain in Australia when the series gets underway at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday 17 November.

Seam bowler Olly Stone, who will join Nottinghamshire from 1 November, will be looking to add to his four ODI caps, having last played for England in this format in October 2018 against Sri Lanka.

Hampshire batter James Vince returns to the squad, having last played in July 2021 at Edgbaston against Pakistan. Kent middle-order batter Sam Billings is also recalled and will be looking to add his 25 ODI caps.

The three-match series will be played over six days, with matches in Adelaide, Sydney and finishing in Melbourne on 22 November.

Squad: Jos Buttler (Captain), Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, James Vince, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Luke Wood

England Men’s ODI Series versus Australia Schedule:

First ODI: Australia v England, Thursday 17 November 2022, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (1.50pm local)

Second ODI: Australia v England, Saturday 19 November 2022, SCG, Sydney (2.20pm local)

Third ODI: Australia v England, Tuesday 22 November 2022, MCG, Melbourne (2.20pm local)

