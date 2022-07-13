India pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah has credited the learnings from the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston recently for the superb bowling performance against England in the opening One-day International at The Kennington Oval here on Tuesday.

India lost the fifth Test by seven wickets but Bumrah emerged the most successful pacer for the visitors, taking three first-innings wickets to leave the hosts reeling. He then took two second-innings wickets before Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow scored superb unbeaten centuries to effect a record run-chase to win the game.

Bumrah, following his match-winning performance of 6/19 in 7.2 overs in the opening ODI on Tuesday, said he and team-mate Mohammed Shami had discussed to bowl “Test-match length" in the game, which worked to perfection in seaming conditions.

“When we started the innings we saw there was some seam and swing. We both (Shami and I) had a conversation that we should go a little fuller and try and bowl the Test-match length. So, it was a good day and we got wickets… some help in the beginning and the wicket too was on the softer side," said Bumrah.

Bumrah also registered the third-best figures by an Indian bowler in ODIs, now only behind Stuart Binny (6/4) and Anil Kumble (6/12). He joined the elite list of 10 Indian bowlers to have picked six wickets in an innings in ODIs.

The pace bowler added that he always looks to follow the same routine and there would have been occasions when he would have bowled better but still gone wicket-less.

“I don’t look at the end result and judge my bowling. There have been instances where I have bowled so much better and not got a wicket, but I look to follow the same routine. Yes, today was the day when the white ball swung… there was some seam movement and I wanted to exploit that."

The pacer also said he makes mental notes of previous tours, which helps him improve his bowling and see what works for him and what doesn’t.

“I try to keep a balanced mind not to go too far ahead. Yes, it was a good day (on Tuesday) but we have to start again in the next game from zero. So, I look to do that and keep a balanced head and try and remember the things that have worked for me before in the previous tours as well when I have come here… what has worked, what has not worked for me. Just keep that in mind, keep those mental notes whenever you start fresh. So, all of these things I try to keep in mind and try to keep a balanced head," said Bumrah, adding, “I try to keep things simple, not trying to complicate them too much and maybe shutting down the outside noises have always worked for me."

