Jasprit Bumrah Birthday: 5 Devastating Spells by India’s Pace Spearhead

HAPPY BIRTHDAY JASPRIT BUMRAH: Jasprit Bumrah is well on his way to achieving greatness. The lanky speedster has emerged as the mainstay of Team India across all three formats in the last few years. India’s pace spearhead has come a long way in his career after starting out as a ‘yorker specialist’ for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The fearsome pacer has a rich repertoire up his sleeve and his performance transcends the conditions on offer. While Bumrah is famous for his Yorkers, the Gujarat- born pacer can deliver variation to perfection. Bumrah’s devilish reverse-swinging yorker can pulverise even the most premier batters.

His greatness is encapsulated in the fact that he became the fastest Indian pacer to reach 100 wickets, in 24 Tests, one less than it had taken Kapil Dev. Bumrah has delivered consistently in international cricket for the last six years and produced several breathtaking spells.

On the eve of his 29th birthday, let us take a look at some of his finest spells for India.

5/27 vs Sri Lanka in ODI, Pallekele (2017)

Jasprit Bumrah bagged his maiden five-wicket haul in One-day Internationals in the third game of the ODI series against Sri Lanka in 2017. Bumrah’s exceptional spell restricted the Lankans to 217 runs. India chased down the below par total with ease and Bumrah got the Player of the Match award.

6/19 vs England in ODI, London (2022)

Jasprit Bumrah showed his class in the first game of the three-match ODI series against England in 2022. Boom Boom Bumrah ripped through England’s batting line-up, returning figures of 6/19 at The Oval. Bumrah’s spell set the tone for the rest of the series as India won the match by ten wickets.

2/20 vs England in T20I, Nagpur (2017)

The inevitable Bumrah produced another match-winning spell to help India level the three-match T20I series at 1-1 in 2017. With England needing just 8 runs of 6 balls, England were the favourites to triumph against the host. But Bumrah had other ideas as he conceded just two runs and took two wickets in the final over to secure a nerve-wracking victory in the second T20I in Nagpur.

6/33 vs Australia in Test match, Melbourne (2018)

Bumrah produced one of his finest spells in the Melbourne Test in 2018. On a seemingly flat MCG surface, Bumrah’s 6 for 33 sent Australia packing for 151. India took a commanding first innings-lead due to his exploits with the ball. Virat Kohli and Co eventually went on to register a famous Test win down under.

6/27 vs West Indies in Test match, Kingston (2019)

Jasprit Bumrah produced his career-best spell of 6/27 in the second game of the two-match Test series against West Indies in 2019. Bumrah wreaked havoc on the hosts and the Calypso Kings were folded for only 117 in their first innings. India went on the win the match and secure a brilliant Test series win in West Indies.

