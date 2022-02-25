Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel Could Lead India's Death Bowling Attack in T20 WC 2022: Zaheer Khan

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan feels that the pair of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel could lead the Indian death bowling in the T20 World Cup 2022 slated to be held in Australia later this year. Hailing the Indian bowling attack against Sri Lanka in the T20I yesterday, Zaheer said that the contrast between the bowling styles of Patel and Bumrah could help the pair lead a successful attack against opposition in the death overs.

Comparing the pacers’ bowling styles in a Cricbuzz video, Zaheer said while Bumrah can deliver fast yorkers and awkward length deliveries with a variation of pace, Harshal is more comfortable in producing wicket-taking chances when batters charge at him.

Adding that the presence of Bumrah from the other end will augur well for Patel, the former pacer said, “Batters would want to take more chances against Harshal than against Bumrah… and it would work in Harshal’s favour. Bumrah is gonna make it very difficult for batters to score runs freely and that’s gonna give an edge to Harshal to use his variations. I think this pair at the death overs will complement each other."

Playing against Sri Lanka in Lucknow last night, Bumrah conceded just nine runs in his two overs whereas Patel delivered two overs with an economy rate of five runs defending the total of 199 runs scored by India in the first innings.

Banking on a blistering knock of Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer on Thursday, the Indian team set a target of 200 runs for the visitors. However, the tight bowling from the Indian stars curtailed the Lankan innings at just 137 runs in their 20 overs, giving India a 62 victory in the series opener.

The two teams are now headed to Dharamshala for the remainder of two T20Is on February 26 and 27. Following the T20 series, the two teams are also slated to play two Test matches at Mohali and Bengaluru.

