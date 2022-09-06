'Jasprit Bumrah is The Most Complete Bowler Across Test, ODI And T20 Cricket'

Jasprit Bumrah has been a consistent performer for India across formats and he’s being sorely missed by the team at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE. Bumrah was ruled out of the continental event due to a back injury for which he’s currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Bumrah is counted among the world’s top fast bowlers and regularly features in all three formats of the game for India.

With the players complaining of punishing schedule, the Indian team management has started managing the workload of its all-format players between major tours, Bumrah being one of them.

The legendary Australia cricketer Ricky Ponting considers Bumrah to be the ‘most complete bowler across Test, ODI and T20 cricket’ currently.

“He (Bumrah) is probably the most complete bowler across Test cricket, One Day cricket and T20 cricket in the world right now. Very good with the new ball when anyone decides to use him that way," Ponting told ICC.

Ponting was asked to select top-five T20I cricketers in the world. He picked Bumrah and Hardik Pandya along with Rashid Khan, Babar Azam and Jos Buttler.

“India might think of giving him an over with the new ball in Australia (at the T20 World Cup) where it might swing but what you can guarantee is a couple of great high quality death overs, which every team is looking for - someone that can execute slow balls and bouncers," Ponting said.

While continuing his recovery at the NCA, Bumrah took some time out to interact with budding cricketers, sharing his knowledge with them.

“Not long ago, I was on the other side, learning, observing, and grasping everything I could. Which is why it means a lot to me to be able to use the knowledge I have today to help youngsters along the way", Bumrah wrote while sharing a couple of pictures on his Instagram account showing him posing and speaking with the junior players.

