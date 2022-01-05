Jasprit Bumrah Mimics R Ashwin’s Bowling Action, Spinner Reacts

Jasprit Bumrah, India’s pacer and vice-captain in the ongoing Johannesburg Test against South Africa, enjoys mimicking the bowling actions of other bowlers. Bumrah displayed his impersonating skills again before the start of play on Day 2. While all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was subjected to Bumrah’s impersonation in the nets during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, this time, it was off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin who fell prey to Bumrah’s mimicry.

Bumrah first impersonated Ashwin while India warmed up, and then again as the squad prepared to enter the stadium. With Ashwin in the backdrop, Bumrah rolled his arms over, exactly like Ashwin would.

The 28-year-old pacer executed it so effectively that it elicited a response from the spin bowler himself, who was watching Bumrah intently. The seasoned off-spinner laughed as he watched Bumrah do his bowling action flawlessly. Since then, footage of Bumrah impersonating Ashwin and Ashwin’s response have become viral on social media.

KL Rahul is captaining India in the second Test, making Jasprit Bumrah vice-captain after Virat Kohli was ruled out due to an upper back spasm. The same duo will also be leading the side in the ODI series that will follow at the conclusion of the three-match Test series.

In the second Test Match at Johannesburg, India set South Africa a target of 240 to win the match. Pujara and Rahane came out firing this morning, scoring runs at more than 5 RPO to put the Proteas on the back foot. Although Kagiso Rabada’s triple strike left India battered, Shardul Thakur’s counterattack was able to break the momentum. Before the team was bowled out for 266, a useful knock from Hanuma Vihari (40) ensured that India set up enough runs for the bowlers to defend.

On the last update, South Africa were 67/1 while chasing the target.

