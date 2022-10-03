Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out of T20 World Cup 2022, Confirms BCCI

In what comes as a major blow to Team India, ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The news comes a week prior to the commencement of the showpiece event Down Under. On Monday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released an official statement to confirm the development.

“The BCCI Medical team has ruled out Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad. The decision was taken following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists," the statement read.

“Bumrah, was initially ruled out from the ongoing Mastercard 3-match T20I series against South Africa due to a back injury," it added.

The Indian cricket board also stated that it will be naming a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah in the squad for the marquee tournament soon.

As per media reports, after playing the last two games in the series against Australia, Bumrah trained in Thiruvananthapuram ahead of the opening tie against South Africa where he complained about back pain.

He was then ruled out of the first game against the Proteas and eventually got out of the entire series. On Friday, the BCCI named Mohammed Siraj as Bumrah’s replacement for the remainder of the series.

A few days back, it was also learned that Bumrah had a stress reaction and not a stress fracture and can recover in 4 to 6 weeks. The speedster was being monitored by the BCCI’s medical team at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. But now, the board has confirmed that the ace speedster will not be a part of the team in the showpiece event Down Under.

The back pain isn’t new for Bumrah as earlier on August 8, he was ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 due to the same reason. He underwent rehabilitation work at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru before being declared fit for the white-ball series against Australia and South Africa at home.

Earlier this year, he was given rest for the home series against South Africa in June and the Ireland tour. Furthermore, he was also not included in West Indies T20Is after which he was ruled out of the continental tournament in the UAE.

