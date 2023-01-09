Jasprit Bumrah to Sit Out of Sri Lanka ODIs Despite Being Named in India Squad: Report

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will reportedly miss the three-match ODIs against Sri Lanka that gets underway from January 10 in Guwahati. Bumrah hasn’t played competitive cricket since September 2022 due to a back injury.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, the BCCI doesn’t want to rush the 29-year-old into action considering how things turned out the last time he played for India.

The report adds that the recommendation to defer Bumrah’s international comeback has come from the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru keeping in mind the challenges ahead that include the four-match Test series against Australia next month with the bigger goal being the ODI World Cup later this year.

While it’s not official that Bumrah will miss the series, the board has left it to the team management to take a call on whether to play him against Sri Lanka.

Captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have linked up with the squad in Guwahati having not been part of the T20I series which India won 2-1 last week.

Earlier this month, BCCI had released a statement on Bumrah’s availability for the Sri Lanka ODI series after injury issues saw him being ruled out of the Asia Cup and ICC Men’s T20 World Cup last year due to a back injury.

“The pacer has undergone rehabilitation and has been declared fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He will be joining the Team India ODI squad soon," the BCCI statement read.

Bumrah made a brief return during a T20I series against Australia at home playing in two of the three matches before being ruled out again.

The three ODIs between India and Sri Lanka will be played on January 10 (Guwahati), January 12 (Kolkata) and January 15 (Thiruvananthapuram).

India Squad For SL ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

