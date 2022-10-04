'Jasprit Bumrah's Absence a Big Loss, Opportunity For Someone Else to Stand up': Rahul Dravid

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid feels it’s an opportunity for someone else to stand up in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah who has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to a back injury. The Indian bowling has been under the scanner after their below-par show in the recent matches. Bumrah’s absence is a big blow for India for the mega ICC event which will be played in Australia where the conditions are expected to offer pace and bounce.

Dravid also admitted that Bumrah’s absence is a big loss for the team and India will miss his personality around the group.

“Bumrah’s absence is a big loss, he’s been a great player but it happens, it’s an opportunity for someone else to stand up. We’ll miss him, his personality around the group," head coach Rahul Dravid told broadcasters after the third T20I against South Africa.

Meanwhile, India suffered a 49-run defeat in the third T20I as they failed to chase the 228-run target at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. It was a dominant show from the Proteas side in the dead-rubber as they outclassed India in all three departments.

Ahead of the T20 WC, India won their last two series against Australia and South Africa as Dravid is pleased with his team’s performance after an underwhelming show in Asia Cup 2022.

“Good to get the right results in both series. In this format, you need luck, things to go your way, especially in close games. We didn’t have that in the Asia Cup, but had some luck during the Australia series," Dravid said.

The head coach further revealed that the management had a chat with skipper Rohit Sharma after 2021 T20 WC and they decided to structure their squad around the depth in batting.

“We were able to rotate the squad a bit, pleased with how it’s gone overall. We made a decision after the last T20 WC, sat down with Rohit, made a conscious effort to be positive. We have the batsmanship to play positively, we had to structure our squad with batting depth. Pleased with the way we’ve come along," he added.

In the third T20I, India promoted Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik in the batting department to give them some time in the middle with bat.

“Today was an opportunity to give guys who haven’t had much batting to get some time. It’s hard on guys like Rishabh, Dinesh. Wish both of them could’ve continued, they were batting beautifully. 4-5 overs more and it could’ve been a lot closer. Happy with the way we kept going, Harshal and Deepak and the other guys," he concluded.

