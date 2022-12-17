Jasprit Bumrah's 'Full Throttle' Insta Post Makes Fan Optimistic for Possible Return Against Australia

Jasprit Bumrah’s injury was perhaps the biggest blow that happened to Team India in 2022. Just weeks ahead of the T20 World Cup, the news broke that Bumrah may not be available for selection which was nothing short of a major blow for the Indian team and for its fans. Missing Bumrah, the pace spearhead could have been detrimental and the fans’ fears turned out to be true as India were knocked out in the semi-finals.

As Team India moves onto the 2023 ODI World Cup, fans are now hoping to see a new and potent Bumrah on the field. For now it seems to be looking true especially after the fast bowler was seen sweating at the nets of NCA. In his latest video, which was captioned “full throttle," Bumrah was seen bending his back.

Earlier he had also tweeted that “good times were coming."

Furthermore, this post has raised hopes that he might feature in the four-match home Test series against Australia. “Full throttle," said Bumrah in his caption along with a video of him bowling in the nets.

The 29-year-old has been out of action since September-end. India’s premier fast bowler, who developed a stress fracture in his back, had to miss the Asia Cup due to injury and although he returned to play a couple of matches against Australia at home, the injury re-surfaced as a result of which, Bumrah had to miss the T20 World Cup.

The year 2022 has not been a memorable one for Bumrah. Earlier in August, Bumrah was diagnosed with a stress reaction. But he failed to take part in the Asia Cup later that month. Bumrah was later deemed fit for the T20 World Cup. He even took part in the T20 series against Australia ahead of the World Cup. Bumrah did play two matches against Australia in the T20Is but he was again ruled out of the next series against South Africa due to back pain.

Bumrah later underwent rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru but that was not enough to become fully fit for the T20 World Cup.

In Bumrah’s absence, Indian bowling suffered a lot at the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup. India’s Asia Cup journey came to an end at the Super Four stage.

