On This Day in 1986: Javed Miandad Broke India Hearts with Last-ball Six off Chetan Sharma to Win Sharjah Final

Exactly 36 years have passed since Javed Miandad smashed Chetan Sharma for a last-ball six to steer Pakistan to victory in the Austral-Asia Cup final in Sharjah. Batting first, India — riding on Kris Srikkanth (75 off 80), Sunil Gavaskar (92 off 134) and Dilip Vengsarkar’s (50 off 64) brilliant performances — posted 245 on the scoreboard.

For Pakistan, Wasim Akram claimed three wickets, while captain Imran Khan took two. After being set a 246-run target by India, Pakistan were off to a sluggish start as they lost three wickets for 61 runs. Coming in at No. 4, Javed Miandad steadied the Pakistan innings and slammed a magnificent century.

Pakistan needed four runs off the final ball to win the match. Miandad scripted a historic victory by smashing Sharma for a six to help his team lift the Asia Cup title. Miandad in his auto-biography ‘Cutting Edge: My Autobiography’ has also mentioned that six.

He wrote, “I knew that he would try to bowl a yorker, so I decided to stand just ahead of the crease…..poor Chetan Sharma."

