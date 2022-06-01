Jay Shah Rubbishes Reports of Sourav Ganguly's Resignation as BCCI President

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah has announced that Sourav Ganguly is not resigning from the post of BCCI president. On Wednesday, Ganguly took to Twitter and shared a note where he stated that he is planning to do something which is supposed to help a lot of people. The cryptic tweet led to speculations of Ganguly’s resignation from the BCCI president’s post.

However, Shah rubbished the reports and told ANI: “Sourav Ganguly has not resigned as the president of BCCI."

“The rumours doing rounds about Mr Sourav Ganguly stepping down from the post of BCCI President are factually incorrect. We have some exciting times in the form of media rights coming up and my colleagues and I are completely focused on the upcoming opportunity and safeguarding the interest of Indian cricket," the BCCI secretary told ANI.

Earlier, Ganguly posted a note on social media and asked for support from the fans in the new chapter of his life.

“2022 marks the 30th year since the start of my journey with cricket in 1992. Since then, cricket has given me a lot. Most importantly, it has given me the support of all of you. I want to thank every single person who has been a part of the journey, supported me, and helped me reach where I am today. Today, I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people. I hope you continue your support as I enter this chapter of my life," he wrote.

Ganguly was elected as the 39th president of the BCCI in 2019. Before taking over the charge at BCCI, the legendary cricketer was the President of Cricket Association of Bengal.

However, so far, there was no confirmation either from him or from his family members on his future course of action.

Speculations of Ganguly joining politics started when Union Home Minister Amit Shah had a dinner at his residence on May 6 during the latter’s two-day visit to West Bengal. Although Ganguly himself rubbished the possibilities of his joining politics on the very same day, on the very next day.

Ganguly had always been a favourite of political leaders cutting across political lines. He was also extremely close to the then West Bengal Chief Minister, Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee and then Left Front government’s Municipal Affairs and Urban Development Minister, Ashok Bhattacharya.

