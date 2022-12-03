Jaydev Unadkat Can't Hold His Emotions As Saurashtra Lifts Vijay Hazare Trophy

Maharashtra and Saurashtra locked horns in the finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on December 2. As Saurashtra registered an ecstatic victory to clinch its second Vijay Hazare Trophy title, skipper Jaydev Unadkat was on his knees celebrating the victory in an emotional manner. Unadkat did well for his team as he delivered an economical spell, giving away just 25 runs in his 10 overs. He scalped one wicket along the way. Unadkat’s overs helped Saurashtra to stem the flow and kept the Maharashtra batters in check.

Also Read: Marnus Labuschagne Joins Elites With Second Century in Perth Test Against West Indies

Advertisement

The Saurashtra skipper’s attempts at restricting the opposition were greatly aided by Chirag Jani who picked up three wickets, giving away just 43 runs in his 10 overs.

Maharashtra’s opener Ruturaj Gaikwad played an impressive knock of 108 runs from 131 balls. While he tried to build the innings the Maharashtra side kept losing wickets on the other end. Despite the troubles, Maharashtra managed a competitive total of 248 runs.

Also Read | IND vs BAN: BCCI Names Umran Malik Replacement for Injured Mohammed Shami

However, Saurashtra’s Sheldon Jackson ensured to get the momentum in his team’s side from the first over. Jackson opened the innings and played an explosive innings of 133 runs. He was assisted by Harvik Desai, who scored a half-century to give the team the perfect start. Both openers launched an attack on Maharashtra’s bowling attack and stiched a 125-run opening stand. While wickets in the middle gave the team from Maharashtra some hope, Jackson stood at one end, steered his side out of trouble. He received good support from Chirag Jani who contributed 30 runs with the bat to take the side past the finish line.

Advertisement

The men from Saurashtra managed to chase the total with five wickets and 21 balls to spare.

Unadkat may not have featured for India regularly on the international platform but has managed to cement himself in the first-class cricketing circuit. The 31-year-old pacer has bagged 353 wickets in 96 First Class cricket till now. Unadkat has also shown his worth in the IPL on several occasions.

There may be some ups and downs along the road but bouncing back and celebrating every victory matters just as much as learning from your mistakes. Seeing Jaydev Unadkat on his knees after their victory reminds us that cricket is more than just a game.

Advertisement

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here