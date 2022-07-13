Jazzball Blows Over Bazzball: How 6 Balls From Jasprit Bumrah Bamboozled England At The Oval

Much of England’s cricketing summer this year – first against New Zealand and then India – has revolved around the newly coined cricketing term ‘Bazzball’. The moniker stands for ultra-aggressive cricket the hosts have played under their new coach Brendon McCullum, with Baz being the former New Zealand great’s nickname.

On Tuesday at The Oval, however, it was time for ‘Bazzball’ to be blown away by ‘Jazzball’ – an extraordinary and world-class display of bowling by Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah. England were bundled out for 110. Bumrah finished with career-best ODI figures of 6 wickets for just 19 runs in 7.2 overs.

Bumrah started the demolition job from his first over – second of the England innings – and was unplayable throughout the innings that lasted just 25.2 overs. While England had no answers to anything that was ‘Jazzball’, it was these six special deliveries which sealed their fate in the match.

2nd Over, 4th Ball: Jason Roy (0) – Bowled Bumrah

Bumrah set up an out-of-form Roy with two in-swingers – the second one cutting the batsman into half as he tried to play a cover drive. While it just missed the off-stump, Bumrah sensed Roy’s eagerness to get off the mark and bowled the next ball slightly wide to entice him into a drive. Roy fell for it, attempted an expansive drive to a ball that didn’t swing much, and ended up dragging it onto his stumps.

2nd Over, 6th Ball: Joe Root (0) – Caught Pant, Bowled Bumrah

England’s talisman had seen Roy fall to the in-swingers trap and the first ball Root played came in too. Anticipating inward movement, Root was caught off guard next ball when Bumrah produced a beauty off a good length. The outside-off stump delivery bounced extra and as Root went for a cut, he only ended up edging it behind the stumps. Pant did the rest.

6th Over, 3rd Ball: Jonny Bairstow (7) – Caught Pant, Bowled Bumrah

Bairstow along with Root was the thorn in India’s flesh in the Test match, which the hosts won. He has also been one of England’s architects of the ‘Bazzball’ theory. It was, thus, only apt that ‘Jazzball’ trumped ‘Bazzball’. Bumrah bowled an in-swinger and an out-swinger as the first two balls of the 6th over, with the second one squaring up Bairstow. As Bairstow played tentatively for the swing, the third ball held its line on an off-stump and took the outside edge. Pant completed a brilliant catch for the Indian celebrations to begin.

8th Over, 5th Ball: Liam Livingstone (0) – Bowled Bumrah

England’s white-ball specialist took his role a bit too seriously despite his team struggling at 26/4. Livingstone played a rash shot, only to find his stumps dismantled. He was kept on nought by Bumrah and Shami for 7 balls, including the first 4 balls of the former’s fourth over. Bumrah delivered a searing in-swinging yorker as Livingstone walked across his stumps to play on the leg side. The ball thudded into the base of middle and leg stumps and Bumrah got his fourth scalp.

24th Over, 2nd Ball: Brydon Carse (15) – Bowled Bumrah

Rohit Sharma turned to ‘Jazzball’ after England’s No. 8 and No. 10 put on 35 runs – the highest partnership of the innings – for the ninth wicket. Bumrah took an over to get back into rhythm and then delivered a straight and pacy (144kmph) yorker that Carse had no answers to. The tailender was beaten for pace as the ball slammed into the stumps. Bumrah recorded his second five-wicket haul in ODIs.

26th Over, 2nd Ball: David Willey (21) - Bowled Bumrah

When Bumrah has five wickets and is bowling at 145kmph, even top-order batsmen think twice before walking across their stumps to play a scoop to fine-leg. Willey, however, thought he could. The ball hit its target, Willey looked silly and the legend of ‘Jazzball’ was born. Bumrah became the first Indian pacer to pick 6 wickets in an ODI in England, and recorded the third-best figures ever for India.

With India now leading the three-match ODI series 1-0 and England playing for survival, it’s only fitting that the ‘Jazzball’ and ‘Bazzball’ theories of modern-day cricket are on display at the traditional home of cricket on Thursday. Over to Lord’s Cricket Ground.

