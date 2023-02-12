Jemimah Rodrigues' Fifty Paves the Way as India Beat Pakistan in Thriller to Begin T20 World Cup With a Win

Jemimah Rodrigues smashed a sublime fifty as she helped the Indian women’s cricket team defeat arch-rivals Pakistan in a thrilling T20 World Cup clash at Newlands in Cape Town by 7 wickets.

Rodrigues smashed an unbeaten 53-run knock in the opening clash for Harmanpreet Kaur’s side in the World Cup, while Richa Ghosh also returned unbeaten with a 31-run inning.

Ghosh and Rodrigues ensured that the Indian women’s team began their World Cup campaign on a winning note as they chased down the required total of 150 runs.

Earlier, Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof had scored a fifty herself as she won the toss and chose to bat first.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| IND vs PAK Highlights Women’s T20 World Cup Updates: Jemimah, Richa Guide India to Crucial 7-wicket Victory

Maroof was joined by Ayesha Naseem as the pair of them guided Pakistan to a total of 149/4 in their respective 20 overs.

India won the match with an over to spare as Jemimah scored a boundary to win the match for her side.

Harmanpreet’s team got off to a solid start in their chase as Yastika Bhatia who was promoted in the absence of Smriti Mandhana joined hands with Shafali Verma to score a 38-run stand before Bhatia was dismissed by Sadia Iqbal.

Shafali also had her inning cut short at 33 runs after which the skipper Harmanpreet herself tried to steady the ship with Jemimah.

ALSO READ| Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic Set to Get Married Again on Valentine’s Day in Udaipur: Report

Kaur was dismissed by Nashra Sandhu after adding 16 runs to the cause as the Indian inning stumbled by Rodrigues and Richa helped their side over the line with some sublime shots.

Advertisement

Jemimah also won the Player of the Match award as she dominated the Pakistani pacers. Sandhu picked up a couple of wickets, while Sadia claimed just one wicket.

As far as Indian bowlers were concerned, Radha Yadav also got two scalps while Pooja Vastrakar and Deepti Sharma contributed one wicket each.

Harmanpreet and Co will next lock horns with West Indies women on Wednesday, February 15 at the same venue.

Get the latest Cricket News here