JER vs HK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CWC Challenge League B 2022 match between Jersey and Hong Kong: It will be a battle between the table-toppers on Wednesday in the CWC Challenge 2022 as Hong Kong will lock horns with Jersey. The high-profile match will be conducted at the Farmers Cricket Club Ground in St Martin.

Hong Kong are atop the points table with nine wins and two losses. The team will be buzzing with confidence as they are on a three-match winning streak. Hong Kong defeated Bermuda in their last game by a massive 119 runs. Kinchit Shah made headlines by smacking a century while Mohammad Ghazanfar was the pick of the bowler with four wickets.

Jersey are also enjoying a sensational ride in the 50-over competition. The team is second with 18 points from nine wins and three losses. They will walk into the Wednesday match as favorites. Jersey are yet to lose a game in their last eight matches. Their most recent came against Bermuda by 205 runs.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Jersey and Hong Kong, here is everything you need to know:

JER vs HK Telecast

Jersey vs Hong Kong game will not be telecast in India

JER vs HK Live Streaming

The JER vs HK fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

JER vs HK Match Details

Jersey and Hong Kong will play against each other at Farmers Cricket Club Ground in St Martin at 3:30 PM IST on August 10, Wednesday.

JER vs HK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Harrison Carlyon

Advertisement

Vice-Captain -Nick Greenwood

Suggested Playing XI for JER vs HK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Scott Mckechie

Batters: Kinchit Shah, Nick Greenwood, Babar Hayat, Josh Lawrenson

All-rounders: Harrinson Carlyon, Julius Sumerauer, Yasim Murtaza

Bowlers: Ehsan Khan, Charles Perchard, Dom Blampied

JER vs HK Probable XIs:

Jersey: Harrison Carlyon, Nick Greenwood, Josh Lawrenson, Asa Tribe, Jonty Jenner, Julius Sumerauer, Jake Dunford (wk), Charles Perchard (c), Anthony Hawkins-Kay, Ben Stevens, Dom Blampied

Advertisement

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan (c), Zeeshan Ali, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie (wk), Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Yasim Murtaza, Haroon Arshad

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here