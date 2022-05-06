JER-W vs ESP-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Quadrangular T20I Series 2022 match between Jersey Women and Spain Women:

In the Friday afternoon match of the Women’s Quadrangular T20I Series 2022, Jersey Women will be fighting a battle with Spain Women. The two teams will play against each other at the Dreux Sports Cricket Club on May 6. Jersey Women and Spain Women made contrasting starts to the Quadrangular T20I Series.

Jersey Women defeated France Women in the curtain-raiser. The seven-wicket win pushed the team to the top of the points table. In the first innings, France scored only 87 runs as Chloe Greechan picked two wickets. Chasing the total, Jersey won in 12.3 overs.

Coming to Spain Women, they endured a loss at the hands of Austria Women in their opening match by 35 runs. It was a poor batting performance by the team as they failed to chase an easy target of 128 runs in their 20 overs.

Ahead of the match between Jersey Women and Spain Women, here is everything you need to know:

JER-W vs ESP-W Telecast

Jersey Women vs Spain Women game will not be telecast in India.

JER-W vs ESP-W Live Streaming

The Women’s Quadrangular T20I Series 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

JER-W vs ESP-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Dreux Sports Cricket Club at 2:30 PM IST on May 06, Friday.

JER-W vs ESP-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Rabia Iqbal

Vice-Captain - Charlie Miles

Suggested Playing XI for JER-W vs ESP-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Aliza Saleem, Mia Maguire

Batters: Uswa Syed, Charlie Miles, Lily Greig

All-rounders: Jaspreet Kaur, Rabia Iqbal, Georgia Mallet

Bowlers: Chloe Greechan, Elspeth Fowler, Erin Duffy

JER-W vs ESP-W Probable XIs:

Jersey Women: Trinity Smith, Grace Wetherall, Chloe Greechan, Charlie Miles, Maria da Rocha, Erin Duffy, Mia Maguire(wk), Erin Gouge, Georgia Mallett, Lily Greig, Florrie Copley

Spain Women: Jaspreet Kaur, Elspeth Fowler, Amy Brown-Carrera, Aliza Saleem, Uswa Syed, Simranjit Kaur, Muskan Naseeb, Rabia Mushtaq, Tashiba Mirza(wk), Rabia Iqbal, Zenab Iqbal

