‘Jerseys Gonna Be Interesting’: Dinesh Karthik Reacts To News Of Ranveer, Deepika Bidding For New IPL Team

Ever since the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the addition of two new Indian Premier League (IPL) teams in 2022, media reports are coming up with the names of potential buyers. While the race to take ownership of the new teams is heating up, it has been learned that Bollywood’s star couple – Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone – is set to bid for one of the two new franchises.

As reported by Outlook, the Indian cricket board is not interested to give the rights to an off-shore company and will prefer Indian buyers. Meanwhile, ABP news says that Deepika and Ranveer are amongst 20 buyers bidding for two new teams.

The news of these Bollywood stars keen to bid for an IPL team has sent the cricket fans into a frenzy. The social media was flooded with reactions and India cricketer Dinesh Karthik also came up with a hilarious tweet. Since Ranveer is known for his unusual outfits, the wicketkeeper-batsman suggested that if the jerseys of the former’s team would be ‘interesting’.

“The jerseys gonna be interesting for that team," tweeted Dinesh Karthik.

Earlier on Thursday, several reports also claimed that the Glazer family, which owns many sports properties including football club Manchester United, has shown interest in owning an IPL team and has picked up the bid documents.

Among others that have picked up the bid document are Adani Group, Torrent Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, Hindustan Times Media, Jindal Steel (led by Naveen Jindal), entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala and three private equity players.

(With Agency Inputs)

