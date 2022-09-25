Jhulan Goswami Becomes First Cricketer to Bowl 10,000 Deliveries in Women's ODI History

The legendary Jhulan Goswami bowed out from international cricket with yet another milestone to her name. Jhulan, on Saturday, became the first ever cricketer in women’s ODI history to bowl 10,000 deliveries.

The 39-year-old retires after having bowled a whopping 10,005 deliveries in 204 ODIs. Her 255 wickets in the format are also the most by any in women’s ODI history.

Watch: Jhulan’s Last Ball in International Cricket as Legend Plays Final Match for India

The next most in the list is Katherine Brunt of England who has 6847 deliveries from 141 matches so far.

Rank Name Matches Deliveries 1 Jhulan Goswami 204 10005 2 Katherine Brunt 141 6847 3 Anisa Mohammed 141 6252 4 Shabnim Ismail 127 6170 5 Cathryn Fitzpatrick 109 6017

Advertisement

Most deliveries in women’s ODI cricket

India completed a 3-0 clean sweep of England in a three-match ODI series at Lord’s to give their highly decorated bowler a fitting farewell. The right-arm pacer thus completed a 20-year international career after having debuted in 2002.

“I know it was her last game but we’ll always remember her, she’s always with us and she’s just a call away when we need her. I’m thankful we had the chance to play with her," India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who broke down ahead of the match, said during the presentation.

Also Read: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Epic Reply to a Query on Deepti Sharma Running Out Charlotte Dean

Advertisement

Ahead of the match Jhulan had thanked her well-wishers and talked about how she needs to keep her emotions in control. “I’d like to thank the BCCI, my friends, my family, my coaches, teammates, captains. Everyone, thanks for this opportunity, this is a very special moment. I have to (keep emotions in check), I can’t come with all those emotions onto the cricket field. As a ruthless character, I have to come out and play hard cricket and give my best (to go out on a high at Lord’s)," she said.

India defeated England by 16 runs in the third and final ODI to complete a 3-0 clean sweep. Batting first, the tourists were bowled out for 169 in 45.4 overs with Kate Cross claiming four wickets. For India, Deepti Sharma top-scored with an unbeaten 68 while opener Smriti Mandhana made 50.

Advertisement

In reply, England slumped to 65/7 before Charlotte Dean and Amy Jones revived them. However, Dean was run out on 47 as the hosts folded for 153 in 43.3 overs.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here