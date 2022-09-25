Jhulan Goswami Brings Down Curtains on Career by Lifting Trophy in Historic Series Win - Watch

Jhulan Goswami brought curtains down on her two-decade-long international career in which she terrorised batter around the globe and inspired many others.

On Saturday, she claimed her record-extending 254th and 255th ODI wickets – the last one with her 10,001st delivery in the format – before ending her 20-year international career, having debuted in 2002.

The 39-year-old retired from international cricket following the conclusion of the ODI series in England, in which the visitors secured a first-ever clean sweep to give the legendary seamer a fitting farewell.

Goswami was given a guard of honour by the England side when she came in to bat - only to be bowled out first ball - and again by her own side when they took the field.

At the prize distribution ceremony, Goswami lifted the trophy.

In an international career spanning over two decades the second longest in women’s international cricket - Jhulan, who made her debut in 2002, represented India in 12 Tests, 204 ODIs and 68 T20Is, picking 355 wickets across formats.

Jhulan, who went on to play five ODI World Cups — 2005, 2009, 2013, 2017 and 2022 — remains the leading wicket-taker in the history of the Women’s World Cups. She also remains the only pacer in women’s cricket to have 250-plus wickets in ODIs.

The India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who was named the Player of the Series, did not agree that the Deepti Sharma-Charlie Dean run out controversy took the sheen off the legendary Goswami’s farewell game.

“I don’t think so, because, like I said, I don’t think we have done any crime. I don’t think we need to talk about that because the first nine wickets were also very important and everybody was working so hard.

“It was a chaseable total but the way our bowlers bowled and the whole team putting in the effort, there were a lot of things to celebrate other than just talking about the last wicket."

The BCCI on Sunday, described Jhulan Goswami’s career as “monumental", saying an era has come to an end with the retirement of one of women’s cricket’s greatest players.

“With Jhulan announcing her retirement from international cricket, an era has come to an end. She took immense pride in representing India and always put her best foot forward as she served Indian cricket with distinction," BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said in a press release.

“She was the leader of India’s bowling attack and her feats will continue to inspire the present and budding cricketers. Her contribution to the game has been monumental.

“While her inspiring presence on the field will be missed, her achievements will continue to motivate the upcoming cricketers," Ganguly added.

