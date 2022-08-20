Jhulan Goswami To Retire From International Cricket after ODI Series Against England

India’s veteran fast bowler Jhulan Goswami has stamped her decision to retire from international cricket at Lord’s, after the third and final ODI of the England tour on September 24.

She will bid adieu to the game as the highest wicket-taker in women’s internationals, with 352 wickets across formats.

Goswami, 39, was named in India’s squad for the three ODIs in England on Friday. Although she was not a part of the team in preceding 50-over series in Sri Lanka in July. It is quite evident that the team management had spoken to Goswami about looking to the future and welcoming younger bowlers who can represent the team across formats.

ALSO READ: WI vs NZ 2nd ODI: Tim Southee, Trent Boult Demolish West Indies Batting Order as New Zealand Level Series

Advertisement

Goswami was last seen in action during the ODI World Cup in New Zealand in March this year. Reportedly, BCCI was keen on giving her a “proper farewell," according to a board official, because “Jhulan couldn’t say goodbye on the field" after picking up a side strain ahead of India’s final group game against South Africa.

She was expected to feature in July during the Sri Lanka tour but missed out because of fitness issues. She only regained her full fitness in mid-July and was selected for the England tour following clearance from the medical staff of National Cricket Academy.

The fast bowler hasn’t played T20Is since 2018, and played her last Test match in October 2021. However, even after retirement, it is quite a certainty that she will be seen in a significant role during inaugural women’s IPL, scheduled for March 2023.

Advertisement

It is to be believed that she is in discussions with a men’s IPL team for a mentoring role, and she will be a player and mentor for the Bengal women’s team for the upcoming domestic season as well.

ALSO READ | WTC 2021-23 Points Table: South Africa Retain Top Spot After Thrashing England, India at 4th

Goswami began her international career in March 2002 when she was 19 years old. In a career spanning two decodes, she played 12 Tests, 68 T20Is and 201 ODIs. She holds the record for the most wickets in ODIs - 252 - and has featured in six 50-over World Cups.

Advertisement

Her journey has been incredible so far and yet again she will be seen in action when India will play three T20Is in England on September 10, 13 and 15, followed by three ODIs - part of the ICC Women’s Championship - on September 18, 21 and 24.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here