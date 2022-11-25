Jhulan Goswami Turns 40: Records and Achievements of the Former India Woman Cricketer

HAPPY BIRTHDAY JHULAN GOSWAMI: Indian bowling legend Jhulan Goswami made her debut in international cricket in January 2002. She embraced the opportunity gleefully and did not take too long to cement her spot in the international squad. The Chakda Express produced a phenomenal bowling performance on her debut and picked up two wickets conceding just 15 runs against a mighty England side. Since then, there was no looking back for Jhulan.

From being a ball girl at the 1997 World Cup to becoming the ICC Women’s Player of the Year, it has been a fairy tale journey. Her glorious and remarkable career came to an end in September 2022. Jhulan Goswami, in her final international appearance, played against England at the Lord’s.

As Jhulan Goswami celebrates her 40th birthday today, it is time to explore the records and achievements of the former India skipper:

Jhulan is currently the highest wicket-taker in women’s ODI. She has 255 ODI wickets to her name, 64 more than the second-best Shabnim Ismail. She got past former Australia pacer Cathryn Fitzpatrick to become the highest wicket-taker in the history of women’s ODI. Jhulan Goswami is also the only woman cricketer to scalp more than 200 wickets in the history of ODI cricket.

Overall, Jhulan bagged 355 wickets across all three formats of the game, the most by any cricketer in women’s international cricket. Four years back, Jhulan Goswami accomplished the sensational feat of picking up 300 wickets in international cricket. At the age of 23, she became the youngest woman cricketer to claim 10 wickets in a Test match. Jhulan had achieved this record during an encounter against England in 2006. She surpassed Australia’s Lynn Fullston and became the highest wicket-taker at the Women’s World Cup in March 2022. Jhulan set an incredible record after securing her 40th World Cup wicket during a match against West Indies. Overall, she has 43 wickets in her kitty in World Cups. Jhulan Goswami was named ICC Women’s Player of the Year in 2007. Three years later, she was honoured with the prestigious Arjuna Award. In 2012, Jhulan received the Padma Shri award. At the age of 39 years and 303 days, Jhulan became the oldest player to don the India jersey in women’s international cricket.

