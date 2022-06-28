Jitesh Sharma reveals Punjab Kings teammate Shikhar Dhawan’s crucial advice

The Indian Premier League is known to unearth some of the finest talents who have gone on to rule international cricket. In this year’s IPL, another cricketer grabbed the headlines because of his stellar performance on the field. Vidarbha’s Jitesh Sharma was picked up by Punjab Kings in the mega auction. The wicketkeeper-batsman repaid the faith shown in him by the franchise by scoring 234 runs in 12 matches. Sharma’s blistering strike rate of over 160 was especially noteworthy.

Recently, Jitesh appeared on Dr. Yash Kashikar’s ‘Say Yash to Sports’ show. He opened up about his impressive stint in IPL 2022 and revealed the advice that he had received from his Punjab teammate Shikhar Dhawan. Jitesh revealed that the India opener advised him to stop focusing on bowlers and rather play the ball on its merit.

“I interacted a lot with Shikhar bhai. He completely changed my mindset as a youngster. When I asked him how should I play against a specific bowler. He said that there is nothing like a bowler, there is just a ball. And batting is all about reacting to that specific ball, that reaction will only come when you are peaceful inside and in your zone. And that zone will come only when you have the right mindset. That mindset will come only when you prepare, eat and think well, so literally, he taught me everything," Jitesh was quoted as saying.

In fact, Jitesh also shared that Dhawan gifted him his bat and wrote a heart-warming message on it. “Every day he used to talk with me for about 30 minutes. Also, he gifted me his bat and wrote on it that I love every bit of your batting, Jitesh," he added.

It seems that even Shikhar Dhawan was impressed by Jitesh’s intent on the crease as and his fearless batting.

Shikhar Dhawan himself is known for his bold and aggressive style of batting and the southpaw is one of the most consistent players in the IPL’s history. Dhawan had a decent IPL with the bat as he scored 460 runs at an average of 38.33. Therefore, several pundits are perplexed at Dhawan’s absence from the Indian limited-overs setup.

