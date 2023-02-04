The Australia cricket team are currently taking part in a four-day training camp at the KSCA Ground in Alur, Bengaluru. The Aussies will face India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in the first Test from February 9 in Nagpur. It is now being reported that the Australian cricket team, in order to prepare for the spin threat, have decided to invite Jammu and Kashmir spinner Abid Mushtaq to their four-day training session.

Mushtaq shot to fame after scalping eight wickets, conceding just 18 runs during a Ranji Trophy match against Vidarbha last year. Mushtaq is not the lone Indian figure to feature in the Australia training camp. Maheesh Pithiya, whose bowling action is similar to Ravichandran Ashwin duplicate, was also spotted taking part in the training.

A Twitter user cheekily commented, “They are trying to improve against spin bowling. But during the match our fast bowlers (Siraj, Shami/Umesh) will come out of the syllabus."

Another fan claimed Ravichandran Ashwin will play a crucial role with the bat also against Australia. “Everyone planning and getting prepared for Ashwin the bowler. But trust me he’s going to do wonders with the bat also. A sixth century is coming up," the comment read.

One person wrote, “No one produces the carrom ball better than Ashwin. Kitna bhi practice karlo harne wale hai tumlog" [no matter how much they prepare, Australia will lose].

Another fan wrote, “Australia beating us in India would be greater victory than us beating them in Australia."

Abid Mushtaq is a 26-year-old spinner made his debut in first-class cricket against Uttarakhand during a Ranji Trophy match in December 2019. He has so far bagged 71 wickets after playing 20 matches in first-class cricket. The Jammu and Kashmir-born all-rounder scripted his best bowling figures during a Ranji Trophy match against Vidarbha in December 2022. He registered sensational figures of 8/18 in the second innings to help his side clinch a win in the fixture.

India and Australia are set to clash in a four-match Test series. After the completion of the Test series, the two teams will be involved in a three-match ODI series slated to start from March 17.

