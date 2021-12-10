JK vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Lanka Premier League 2021 match, December 10, 07:30 PM IST

>JK vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Lanka Premier League 2021 match between Jaffna Kings and Colombo Stars: Jaffna Kings will face Colombo Stars in the ninth match of the 2021 edition of the Lanka Premier League. Colombo Stars are having a decent run in the tournament. The team delivered a statement performance in their first game to dismiss Galle Gladiators by four wickets. However, the franchise tasted defeat soon as Dambulla Giants scored an 18-run victory over them. With one victory and one defeat, Stars are fourth in the points table.

Jaffna Kings, on the other hand, have picked up pace in the tournament. After losing their first match to Galle Gladiators, the team returned back to its form. Since their loss, Jaffna have scored two back-to-back victories over Dambulla Giants and Kandy Warriors, respectively. The two wins have boosted the team’s confidence and they will fancy continuing the same momentum throughout the tournament.

>Ahead of the match between Jaffna Kings and Colombo Stars; here is everything you need to know:

>JK vs CS Telecast

The JK vs CS match will be telecasted on Sony Six HD, Sony Six, Sony Ten2 HD, and Sony Ten2 channels in India.

>JK vs CS Live Streaming

The Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Stars fixture will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app.

>JK vs CS Match Details

The match between Jaffna Kings and Colombo Stars will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo at 07:30 PM IST on December 10, Friday.

>JK vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sherfane Rutherford

Vice-Captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

>Suggested Playing XI for JK vs CS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Upul Tharanga, Avishka Fernando, Tom Banton, Sherfane Rutherford

All-rounders: Seekkuge Prasanna, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya de Silva

Bowlers: Akila Dananjaya, Maheesh Theekshana, Jayden Seales

>JK vs CS Probable XIs:

Jaffna Kings: Wanindu Hasaranga, Chaturanga de Silva, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Avishka Fernando, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik, Upul Tharanga, Thisara Perera (c), Suranga Lakmal, Maheesh Theekshana, Jayden Seales

Colombo Stars: Dinesh Chandimal, Keemo Paul, Pathum Nissanka, Tom Banton, Kusal Perera (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Seekkuge Prasanna, Naveen-ul-Haq, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera

