JK vs KW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Lanka Premier League 2021 match between Jaffna Kings and Kandy Warriors:

Jaffna Kings will go one-on-one against Kandy Warriors in the 12th match of the 2021 edition of the Lanka Premier League. The match will be conducted at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo at 03:00 PM IST on December 12, Sunday.

Jaffna Kings’ growth in the tournament has been exceptional. The franchise has shown tremendous growth and form after losing their first match to Galle Gladiators. Jaffna have secured victory in three out of four league matches and have cemented their position at the top of the points table with six points.

Kandy Warriors, on the other hand, have failed to prove their mettle in the tournament. The team has lost all their three league matches. They are languishing as the wooden-spooners in the points table. The franchise needs to win almost all their upcoming game to qualify for the second stage of the competition.

Ahead of the match between Jaffna Kings and Kandy Warriors; here is everything you need to know:

>JK vs KW Telecast

>The JK vs KW match will be telecasted on Sony Six HD, Sony Six, Sony Ten2 HD, and Sony Ten2 in India.

>JK vs KW Live Streaming

>The Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Warriors fixture will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app.

>JK vs KW Match Details

>The JK vs KW match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo at 03:00 PM IST on December 12, Sunday.

>JK vs KW Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain- Lahiru Kumara

>Vice-Captain- Rovman Powell

>Suggested Playing XI for JK vs KW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

>Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

>Batters: Rovman Powell, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Avishka Fernando, Ahmed Shehzad

>All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis

>Bowlers: Jayden Seales, Maheesh Theekshana, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara

>JK vs KW Probable XIs:

>Jaffna Kings: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Avishka Fernando, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Upul Tharanga, Shoaib Malik, Maheesh Theekshana, Jayden Seales, Chaturanga de Silva, Suranga Lakmal, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga

>Kandy Warriors: Angelo Perera, Rovman Powell, Sachindu Colombage, Lahiru Kumara, Kennar Lewis, Ahmed Shehzad, Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Ishan Jayaratne, TM Sampath, Al-Amin Hossain

