JKP vs LOM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Sweden 2022 match between Jonkoping and Lomma:

In the fourth and last quarter-final match of the ECS T10 Sweden 2022, we have Jonkoping playing against Lomma. The two teams will be well versed with the playing conditions as the match will be conducted at the Landskrona Cricket Club on May 13, Friday.

Both Jonkoping and Lomma delivered decent performances in the ECS T10 Sweden 2022. Lomma won four league games while losing as many matches to occupy the third place in the Group B standings. They lost to Malmohus in their previous game by 45 runs after failing to chase the target of 131 runs in ten overs.

Jonkoping, on the other hand, won five of eight matches to take the second position in the Group A points tally. Jonkoping are on a two-match winning streak as they defeated Goteborg Royals by 49 runs and nine wickets. The bowlers looked in fine touch in both the matches as they conceded only 80 and 48 runs in their ten overs.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Jonkoping and Lomma, here is everything you need to know:

JKP vs LOM Telecast

Jonkoping vs Lomma game will not be telecast in India

JKP vs LOM Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Sweden 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

JKP vs LOM Match Details

The JKP vs LOM match will be played at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Landskrona at 06:30 PM IST on May 13, Friday.

JKP vs LOM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Raees Ahmed

Vice-Captain - Samiullah Ibrahimkhil

Advertisement

Suggested Playing XI for JKP vs LOM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Talha Omer, Ibrahim Ahmad

Batters: Samiullah Ibrahimkhil, Raees Ahmed, Sajid Ahmed, Riaz Khan

All-rounders: Najam Haque, Naser Batcha

Bowlers: Haroon Sediai, Hisham Shahzad, Zabihullah Zadran

JKP vs LOM Probable XIs:

Jonkoping: Riaz Khan, Bhavya Patel, Zabihullah Zadran, Talha Omer (wk), Muhammad Qasim (c), Hafiz Khan, Muhammad Tanveer, Ahmed Sajjad, Naser Batcha, Sahar Shirzad

Lomma: Haroon Sediai, Irfan Mehmood, Rizwan Afzal, Daud Khan, Zain Malik, Najam Haque, Ibrahim Ahmad, Raees Ahmed, Sajid Ahmed, Ahmed Mehmood, Hisham Shahzad

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here