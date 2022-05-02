FOR DREAM 11: JKP vs SSD dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for ECS T10 Sweden 2022 between Jonkoping and Seaside CC May 02, 04:30 PM IST

JKP vs SSD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Sweden 2022 match between Jonkoping and Seaside CC:

Jonkoping and Seaside CC will kick off the proceedings at the ECS T10 Sweden 2022 with an encounter against each other on May 02, Monday. The much-hyped game will be conducted at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Landskrona.

Jonkoping will hope to change their fortunes in the 2022 edition. The cricket club failed to impress in the previous season. They could win just two from their eight league matches to finish in the second-last place in the points table. For this season, Jonkoping have picked good players like Muhammad Ismail, Hafiz Khan, and Riaz Khan.

Seaside CC, on the other hand, are a new side in the tournament. They will be making their debut in the ECS T10 Sweden on Monday. Shafat Ali Syed, Sachin Karunakar, and Umair Chaudary are the crucial players for the club.

Ahead of the match between Jonkoping and Seaside CC, here is everything you need to know:

JKP vs SSD Telecast

Jonkoping vs Seaside CC game will not be telecast in India

JKP vs SSD Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Sweden 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

JKP vs SSD Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Landskrona at 04:30 PM IST on May 02, Monday.

JKP vs SSD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Shubham Kadam

Vice-Captain - Muhammad Ismail

Suggested Playing XI for JKP vs SSD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Harinder Koranga, Riaz Khan

Batters: Shafat Ali Syed, Shubham Kadam, Umair Chaudary

All-rounders: Hafiz Khan, Muhammad Ismail, Sachin Karunakar

Bowlers: Aditya Arora, Anil Gadariya, Zabihullah Zadran

JKP vs SSD Probable XIs:

Jonkoping: Muhammad Ismail, Hafiz Khan, Riaz Khan, Shubham Kadam, Mustafa Zabiullah, Zabihullah Zadran, Sahar Shirzad, Bhavya Patel, Moosa Rehan, Muhammad Tanveer, Sami Ibrahimkhil

Seaside CC: Praveen Kumar Jr, Arfan Arif, Rohit Singh, Sachin Karunakar, Harinder Koranga, Manuj Jadvest, Shafat Ali Syed, Aditya Arora, Anil Gadariya, Mujtaba Hakim, Umair Chaudary

