'Jo Bahir Log Baithe Hote Hai, Wo Bahir Se Cheezon Ko Dekhte Hai': Saqlain Defends Rizwan After Asia Cup Defeat

Pakistan on Sunday suffered a heart-breaking 23-run defeat against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2022 final in Dubai. While chasing a challenging 171-run target, the men in green were bowled out for 147 in 20 overs. They suffered a horrific batting collapse as only three out of 11 batters could score in double digits.

Babar Azam’s poor form persisted in the final face-off where he could muster just five runs off 6 deliveries. While Fakhar Zama and Asif Ali were dismissed for ducks, the likes of Mohammad Nawaz (6), Khushdil Shah (2) and Shadab Khan (8) also surrendered against the Lankan attack.

World no. 1 Mohammad Rizwan tried to hold his nerve and top-scored with a 49-ball 55. However, his knock went in vain due to a massive lack of support from the other end. Despite exhibiting patience and grit when no other could contribute much, Rizwan was criticised for a lower strike rate.

While commentating, former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir questioned Rizwan’s batting approach. Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhter also made a stern comment on the wicketkeeper-batter’s innings, stating that run-a-ball 50 will not help a team in any case.

Amid all the backlash, the team’s head coach Saqlain Mushtaq has backed Rizwan and said people can never judge the situation by looking at the game from the outside.

“Unki soch hai. Jo bahir log baithe hote hai na, wo bahir se cheezon ko dekhte hai aur uske upar baat kar dete hai (Easy to comment from outside, one gets to know only when they are part of the team), said Saqlain while addressing the post-match presser.

“It’s not their mistake. They saw the result, and scorecard and made their comments. They have no idea about what is happening inside the dressing room, what the players feel about their confidence and the injuries they are carrying.

“I have worked as an expert for three years. So, I know how things worked. Once they work closely with the cricketers from inside only then they will get to know about the team bonding, the environment," he added.

Rizwan ended the Asia Cup 2022 as the highest scorer of the tournament with 281 runs in 6 innings, averaging 56.20. He scored at a staggering strike rate of 117.57.

