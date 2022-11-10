'Jo TV pe Baithe Hain, vo Bhi Enjoy Karein...': Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam's Message For The Experts

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam’s poor form at the T20 World Cup unsurprisingly appeared to be a huge point of concern for the team management ahead of the semi-final clash. Babar himself had to face plenty of criticism for his much talked-about rough patch.

Many experts had even opined that Babar should be dropped down to the third spot in the batting order. However, on Wednesday, Babar chose the last-four stage to launch his much-awaited comeback.

He scored a brilliant half century to guide Pakistan to a convincing seven-wicket win over New Zealand. And following the semi-final triumph, Babar issued a message for the experts who questioned his batting during the T20 World Cup.

“Ye jeet aap enjoy karein, Pakistan me jo aawam hai, aur jo yahan pe crowd tha, vo bhi enjoy karein, aur jo TV pe baithe hain, vo bhi enjoy karein [Now, just enjoy the win, Pakistan fans should enjoy this and those sitting in television channels should also do the same]," Babar said during the post-match press conference.

Prior to Wednesday’s semi-final clash, Babar’s stats numbers at the T20 World Cup 2022 were surprisingly below-par. After playing five matches at the Super 12 stage, he could only manage to score just 39 runs at a poor average of 7.80 and a strike rate of 61.90.

The 28-year-old eventually turned it around in the semifinal clash.

And Babar could not have asked for a more appropriate stage than this.

Batting first, the Kiwis registered a challenging total of 153 runs.

Pakistan’s run chase got off to a flying start after Babar and Mohammad Rizwan putting up a solid opening partnership of 105.

Babar slammed seven boundaries to score 53 in 42 balls.

However, his innings ended after kiwi pacer Trent Boult sent him back to the dressing room in the 13th over.

Rizwan, on the other hand, carried forward his onslaught and scored 57 off 43 deliveries.

Pakistan eventually reached the target pretty comfortably with five balls to spare.

They will now face England in the final encounter, scheduled to be played at the Melbourne Oval on November 13.

