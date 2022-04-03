Joe Root Persuaded Shane Warne To Coach England, Reveals Former Pacer

Cricket fans across the world were shocked when they got to know that Shane Warne, the talismanic spinner, had died due to a heart attack in Thailand on March 5. Now in the latest developments, former England cricketer Darren Gough has revealed that Shane Warne was asked by English skipper Joe Root to work with the England Test side. The conversation had happened before England were thrashed by Australia during the 2021-22 Ashes series.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

“Joe Root, he tried to persuade Warnie to coach England in the build-up to the Ashes last winter. And Warnie, you could imagine the smile on his face. You could see he wanted to do it, but he also had that loyalty to Australia," Gough told TalkSport.

“But Joe kept asking him and asking him and asking him. And I thought he was getting closer and closer and closer, and he said, ‘Let me think about it, and I’ll give you a call.’ And then, two days after the tournament finished, Warnie texted me saying, ‘Have you got Joe’s number, by the way? I forgot to get his number.’ And I thought, ‘he’s gonna do it, he’s gonna do it, and obviously it didn’t happen," he further added.

England Test side is clearly on the downhill after back-to-back series defeats. They lose the Ashes 0-4 in Australia and were also beaten in West Indies in 3-match Test series. Following this, the coach Chris Silverwood was sacked unceremoniously. England have won just one of their past 17 matches.

Shane Warne’s youngest daughter Summer Warne was left in tears as she remembered her legendary father during a state memorial at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Wednesday.

Warne’s three children Brooke, Jackson and Summer gave gut wrenching speeches, where tens of thousands of people including Warne’s family, celebrities and a host of players gathered to pay tributes to one of the game’s finest players.

Advertisement

Warne, the Australian cricketing genius whose talent and personality transcended the game died of a suspected heart attack about three weeks ago at the age of 52 while on holiday in Thailand.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here