Jofra Archer Takes A Leaf out of Man United Star Marcus Rashford’s Celebration Style

England’s Jofra Archer was spotted imitating the iconic celebration of Manchester United star Marcus Rashford during the SA20 match on Monday, January 23. Archer was seen copying the celebration after picking up the wicket of Senuran Muthusamy for MI Cape Town against Pretoria Capitals. The celebration style of the Man Utd star that features him pointing his temple indicated the mental health struggles he has undergone previously. A Twitter user shared a post that featured a collage of Jofra Archer and Marcus Rashford performing the same celebration.

‘Rashford celebration by Archer," read the caption.

This is not the first time that Jofra Archer has performed the celebration style on the field. The pacer had previously posted a photo of this celebration style by retweeting a photo shared by Marcus Rashford on January 14. Interestingly, the English footballer has the same profile on his Twitter account

Coming back to the SA20 match, Pretoria Capitals pulled off a stunning 52-run victory over MI Cape Town on the day. The Pretoria-based club got off to a stellar start as Will Jacks plummeted through the Cape Town bowlers bagging 62 runs from 27 deliveries. Theunis de Bruyn scored 36 runs while Kusal Mendis got 29 runs to contribute to the huge total of 182 at the end of the first innings.

Jofra Archer picked up three wickets for 37 runs in his four over for MI Cape Town. His performance in the bowling department was triumphed only by Rashid Khan with 3/16 in four overs. That said, the MI batters struggled to get going. Apart from the 46-run knock from Dewald Brevis, none of the other batters managed to contribute significantly to their run tally.

Wayne Parnell and Anrich Nortje were on fire for the Pretoria Capitals picking up three wickets each. They rampaged through the MI batters, as this victory shoots them up to the top of the table with five wins and two losses in seven league games so far.

Cape Town, on the other hand, are having a topsy-turvy season so far. Their performances have blown hot and cold, being too inconsistent for comfort as they sit in the fourth position of the South Africa T20 league table after four losses and three victories in seven games this season.

