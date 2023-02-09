JOH vs EAC Dream11 Team Prediction: Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Thursday's SA20 match, February 9, Centurion, 9:00 pm IST

JOH vs EAC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for South Africa T20 League 2023 match between Joburg Super Kings and Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Joburg Super Kings will face the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the second semi-final of the South Africa T20 League 2023 on February 9. The game is scheduled to take place at SuperSport Park, Centurion. The Sunrisers Eastern Cape head into this match on the back of some turbulent form. They are winless in their last three matches. To make matters worse, their last defeat was against the Johannesburg-based team, losing by 24 runs. The Eastern Cape also lost to them earlier in the season at St George’s Oval by five wickets.

This coupled with Super Kings’ current form, means that the Sunrisers have a tall mountain to climb, if they are to reach the final round. Faf du Plessis scored a brilliant 91-run knock in their last encounter, earning him the player of the match award. The Eastern Cape side will have to find a way to nullify his threat if they hope to emerge victorious.

Ahead of the match between Joburg Super Kings and Sunrisers Eastern Cape; here is everything you need to know:

JOH vs EAC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Faf du Plessis

Vice-Captain: Aiden Markram

Suggested Playing XI for JOH vs EAC Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade, Adam Rossington

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Aiden Markram, Leus du Plooy

All-rounders: Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, JJ Smuts

Bowlers: Roelof van der Merwe, Sisanda Magala, Gerald Coetzee

Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Possible Starting XI:

Joburg Super Kings probable playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Reeza Hendricks, Leus du Plooy, Sibonelo Makhanya, Matthew Wade (wk), Donavon Ferreira, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Kyle Simmonds, Lizaad Williams, Maheesh Theekshana

Sunrisers Eastern Cape probable playing XI: Adam Rossington (wk), Temba Bavuma, Jordan Hermann, Aiden Markram (c), JJ Smuts, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Roelof van der Merwe, Brydon Carse, James Fuller

