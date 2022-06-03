Jos Butler's 'Huge Thank You' To Fans, Support Staff and Teammates in Heart-Warming Tweet

Gujarat Titans put up a clinical performance in the final of the Indian Premier League and defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets. Although Rajasthan lost in the final, the team had an outstanding IPL season. Jos Butler was the stand-out batter for Rajasthan as they progressed to their second IPL final. Recently, Butler took to his Twitter and reflected on a great IPL season by writing a heart-warming tweet.

While congratulating Gujarat Titans on their triumph, Butler thanked his teammates, support staff and the passionate Rajasthan fans. Butler wrote, “Had a few days to reflect on the IPL season. Whilst very disappointed not to go all the way I want to say a huge thank you to everyone involved with the @rajasthanroyals from teammates, support staff and especially all fans!"

Advertisement

Butler also promised the fans that Rajasthan will come back stronger next year and win the title.

“It has been a really memorable season played in great spirit and a lot of fun! I am very proud of the personal achievements this season and thank everyone who has helped me through the tournament and look forward to building on it next year as we look to go that one step further!", Butler further added.

Several fans have showered love on Butler’s tweet. Twitter user Shiv Singh tweeted, “We will win it next season jos bhai".

Advertisement

Nisarg Mistry tweeted, “You were amazing throughout the IPL, Jos the Boss! It was a treat to watch you play. See you soon next year".

Advertisement

It is worth noting that the England superstar lit up the IPL with his scintillating knocks. Jos Butler scored four centuries and went on to make 863 runs at an explosive strike rate of almost 150. Butler even got the coveted Orange Cap as he had the scored the most runs in the whole tournament.

Advertisement

Apart from the Orange Cap, the explosive won multiple awards at the end of the tournament. For his batting exploits, Butler won the Most Valuable Player of the Season award, Most sixes in the season award (45 sixes), Game Changer of the Season award, Most Fours in the Season Award (83 fours), and Powerplayer of the Season award. Butler truly was the weapon of mass destruction for Rajasthan Royals this season and proved to be a genuine match-winner.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here