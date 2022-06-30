Wicketkeeper batter Jos Buttler has been appointed England white-ball captain after Eoin Morgan announced his retirement from international cricket on Tuesday.

Buttler was appointed England limited-overs captain on Wednesday after the recommendation from managing director of England men’s cricket Rob Key as ECB’s interim Chairman Martin Darlow, and interim Chief Executive Officer Clare Connor approved the appointment.

Buttler has been a member of England’s white-ball teams for over a decade, serving as Morgan’s vice-captain since 2015. Buttler has played 151 ODIs scoring 4120 runs at an average of 41.20, including 10 centuries. In T20Is, he has amassed 2140 runs with an average of 34.51.

The 31-year-old has already led England 14 times across both one-day international and Twenty20 formats, including their most recent ODI against the Netherlands when Morgan sat it out with a groin injury.

World Cup winner Buttler is set to take charge of 12 games in July, with T20I and ODI series against India and South Africa.

Buttler heaped praises on his former captain Morgan and said he has been an inspirational leader and he has learnt a lot of things from him.

“I would like to offer my sincere thanks and gratitude to Eoin Morgan for his outstanding leadership over the past seven years. It has been the most memorable period for everyone involved. He has been an inspirational leader, and it has been fantastic to play under him. There are lots of things that I have learnt from him that I’ll take into this role," said Buttler in an ECB statement.

Buttler said he is looking forward to leading the team in the upcoming series against India and South Africa.

“It is a great honour to take over from Eoin, and the place he has left English white-ball cricket in is exciting, and I’m inspired for the challenges ahead. There is excellent strength-in-depth in the white-ball squads, and I’m looking forward to leading the teams out for the series that are coming up against India starting next week and later in July against South Africa.

“It is the greatest honour to captain your country, and when I have had the chance to step in the past, I have loved doing it. I can’t wait to take this team forward," he added.

