Jos Buttler To Return to England Squad; Liam Livingstone Doubtful For T20I World Cup

England and Australia will face each other in the three match T20I series starting from October 9 (Sunday) in Australia. Before the series, England captain Jos Buttler said that he would be playing against Australia.

It is to be noted that Buttler was out with a calf injury and he had missed the entire seven-match series against Pakistan despite travelling with the rest of the squad to the Asian nation for a historic trip.

Buttler said that he could have played earlier but he wanted to be as cautious as possible and not take any decision in haste as he wants to be fit for the World Cup.

“I’m back to 100 percent," Buttler said on Saturday.

“Had a good time in Pakistan rehabbing, probably could have played earlier, but with the World Cup around the corner, it was the right thing to do."

While on one hand, Buttler’s return will strengthen the England squad but Liam Livingstone’s availability for the T20 World Cup is still a doubtful concern. Livingstone had picked up an ankle injury during the Hundred in August and havent been seen in action since then. Livingstone is one of the most dangerous hitters of the white ball and if he doesn’t join the English side then it might trouble the team.

While talking on Livingstone’s availability, Buttler said, “(He) is still a little way off at the minute so he’s building back

“Hopefully he’ll get back to full fitness before the start of the World Cup," Buttler said.

There is another concern that might bother England. With Buttler’s return to the playing XI there will be a tough call to pick between Alex Hales and Phil Salt for the second opener’s slot.

“We have great options at the top of the order with guys in really good form in Pakistan

“They’re both excellent options. Whoever I partner with will have a great go at it," Buttler said.

England had a great run in Pakistan under Moeen Ali’s captaincy where they went on to win the T20I series 4-3. Buttler’s fitness was being monitored even as he was in Pakistan with the rest of the squad.

England will take on Australia in the first of a 3-match series on Sunday in Perth before the last two T20Is in Canberra on October 12 and 14.

