Jos Buttler Was in a League of His Own, Rajasthan Royals Can be Proud of Their Season: Virender Sehwag

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag has said there is no shame in defeat for Rajasthan Royals’ charismatic batter Jos Buttler, and that the England cricketer can be proud of his achievement in IPL 2022 after he emerged the highest run-getter with 863 runs.

Buttler took the Orange Cap this season. But there was little consolation for the Sanju Samson-led side as it failed to win the title despite the best efforts of the England cricketer, losing to Gujarat Titans by seven wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday night.

With four explosive centuries, most fours and most sixes and the Orange Cap to his name, Buttler capped off his most successful run in the IPL. But more than his run-scoring, it was his ability to switch gears and step out of his comfort zone that showcased the other side of his batting personality.

While congratulating Hardik Pandya for his team lifting the IPL trophy, the Indian legend also had words of praise for Buttler.

“What a dream debut season for Gujarat Titans. @hardikpandya7 has been absolutely brilliant as a leader and player. This has been a fantastic IPL and great to see a new champion. Jos Buttler was in a league of his own and Rajasthan Royals can be proud of their season. #IPLFinal," tweeted Sehwag.

There was loads of appreciation for the way the Titans went about their task, culminating in the newbies clinching the title.

“Congratulations @gujarat_titans & support staff! Arguably the best team this season! Outstanding tournament for @hardikpandya7 & @ShubmanGill. Not long b4 he gets into the T20 national side. Last but not the least #Nehraji hanste-hansate cup utha liya," tweeted Yuvraj Singh.

Former India pace bowler Venkatesh Prasad tweeted, “The kind of stuff dreams are made of. Hardik Pandya led from the front, wonderful backroom staff led by Ashish Nehra kept the atmosphere relaxed and the best team in the tournament wins the #IPLFinal with more than a lakh people watching it in the stadium. Superb @gujarat_titans."

Sachin Tendulkar tweeted, “A title win for the Titans! Undoubtedly the most consistent team of the tournament. Well played and many congratulations, @gujarat_titans."

