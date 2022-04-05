Former South African quick Morne Morkel believes Rajasthan Royals’ star opener Jos Buttler is one of those batters who can put the opposing captain’s plans and strategies in disarray with his destructive batting.

“Jos the Boss… Sometimes the bowling unit needs to say it’s his day and enjoy the show. But you need to find a way (to dismiss a batsman like him) early. In his century knock against Mumbai, he played exceptionally. He played all the shots and all around the ground. He took his time initially to get used to the pace and bounce but after that, he hit down the ground and square of the wickets. You just can’t stop him," Morne Morkel said on Cricket Live on Star Sports.

When asked about the lines which the bowling unit needs to target against a player like Buttler, Morne Morkel said, “It’s just the quality of a player. That’s why teams pay big dollars for players like Buttler to put pressure on the bowling attack. He’s a guy that if you don’t get him early, he will take the game away completely and destroys all the plans the opposing captain makes."

