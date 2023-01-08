Josh Hazlewood Turns 32: Top 5 Most Devastating Bowling Spells by Australian Pacer

HAPPY BIRTHDAY JOSH HAZLEWOOD: Josh Hazlewood has evolved into arguably the world’s best fast bowler. The fact that Hazlewood is potent across all three formats of the game proves his greatness. The lanky pacer is known for testing the batter’s technique over and over again and eventually drawing an error. Relentless line and length is one of the main reasons behind his success.

Moreover, the New South Wales quick is capable of troubling even the most premier batters of the world by producing uncomfortable bounce consistently from a significant height.

Advertisement

After proving his mettle in Tests and ODIs, Hazlewood has emerged as more than a handy bowler in T20Is. He played a key role in Australia’s triumph in the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup. On his 32nd birthday, let us take a look at some of his most memorable spells in international cricket.

5/8 vs India, Adelaide Test (2020)

Josh Hazlewood dismantled the famed Indian batting line-up in the fourth innings of this Test match with his impeccable line and length. India had managed to take a lead of 53 runs in the first innings after bowling Australia out for 191. However, Hazlewood’s spell of 5/8 restricted India to just 36 runs in the second innings. Australia went on to win the match comfortably due to Hazlewood’s heroics with the ball.

4/35 vs Pakistan, Adelaide (ICC ODI World Cup 2015)

Advertisement

Hazlewood played a crucial role in the quarter-finals of the 2015 ODI World Cup against Pakistan. Pakistan folded up for just 213 runs in the first innings due to Hazlewood’s dominant spell of 4/35. His scalps included the likes of Ahmed Shehzad and Shahid Afridi. He was given the Player of the Match award for his match-winning spell in the high-stakes match.

Advertisement

4/12 vs Sri Lanka, Sydney T20I (2022)

Advertisement

Josh Hazlewood claimed his career-best Twenty20 international figures of 4-12 to propel Australia to a comfortable victory against Sri Lanka in this match. This spell at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground is one of Hazlewood’s finest spells in limited-overs cricket.

6/70 vs New Zealand, Adelaide Test (2015)

Hazlewood showed his class in the first-ever Test match played under the lights in 2015 at the Adelaide Oval. The hosts were without the services of Mitchell Starc for a large part of the match. However, Hazlewood stepped up when his team needed him the most. The wily pacer produced a magical performance in the third innings and finished with astonishing figures of 6/70. The Kiwis could only manage to put up a target of 187 runs due to Hazlewood’s memorable spell.

4/68 vs South Africa, Adelaide Test (2016)

South Africa were rattled by the inevitable Josh Hazlewood after they opted to bat first in this Test match. Hazlewood removed veteran Hashim Amla and the big-hitting Quinton de Kock to blunt the Proteas batting line-up. He ultimately finished with figures of 4/68 and set the tone for the rest of the match. Australia went on to register a memorable win on the back of Hazlewood’s impressive display of fast bowling.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here